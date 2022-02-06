Kepa saves 118th-minute penalty in Chelsea FA Cup win v Plymouth Argyle

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizaballage was the hero as Chelsea secured an extra-time win against Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup 4th round game on Saturday.

The Blues who were without the manager Thomas Tuchel who tested positive to COVID-19 had to dig deep to earn a much-needed 2-1 win at the Stamford Bridge.

Plymouth Argyle drew the first blood with a goal from a set-piece when Macauley Gillesphey headed home in the 8th minute of the game.

Chelsea continued to dominate possession but had nothing to show for it as they struck the woodwork three times in the first half.

The goal eventually came through captain Azpilicueta who finished with great aplomb from a Mason Mount pass as the game head into halftime.

Chelsea only got their winning goal in the first half of the extra time through Marcos Alonso, the visitors had a chance to pull level in the 118th minutes when they were awarded a penalty.

But Ryan Hardie’s strike was well saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga to hand Chelsea the win.

