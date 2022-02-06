Orubebe dumps PDP for APC

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, has secretly dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The defection of the former top government official who hails from Delta State, and was a visible loyalist of Jonathan during his administration, according to sources, was done in secret and yet to be formally brought to the public.

Orubebe, who gained international attention during Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election when he interrupted the collation of votes in Abuja by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), was accused by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) of false declaration of assets and taking N70 million bribe. This was followed by a summons for his possible arraignment in Abuja.

Orubebe in 2015 faced four counts of false declaration of assets, soliciting a bribe, and accepting a bribe.

It was alleged that on two occasions, Orubebe provided fabricated records of his financial assets to the authorities.

“Yes, it’s true that the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe has secretly defected from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to our All Progressives Congress (APC).