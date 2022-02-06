‘Sofiat shouted for help when we hit her head with cutlass’ after sex”

Boyfriend of Ogun lady killed for money ritual has confessed on painful last moments of Sofiat, what never expected what happened !

Both Majekodunmi and Mustaqeem narrated how they settled for Sofiat as their prey for ritual money.

Majekodunmi said Mustaqeem muted the idea of engaging in ritual killing after he got the information on how to get-rich-quick on the internet.

He said, “Initially, Mustaqeem was formerly in a relationship with Sofiat. Sometime in December last year, Mustaqeem approached me and asked if I would be interested in having a relationship with Sofiat. I was interested in her and I agreed with the offer. On that day, he gave me Sofiat’s number and we started talking on the phone. I asked her out and she accepted.

“Mustaqeem told me to convince Sofiat to visit me in my house a few days after she accepted my proposal, I told her to come and she came. The second time she came to my house, I informed Mustaqeem about her visit to my house. He then told me we should use Sofiat for money rituals.

“I was afraid when Mustaqeem uttered the statement but he told me never to worry that he had planned everything. I didn’t feel comfortable with the statement but he insisted that I should not worry. He showed me a video on his phone where an instructor talked about get-rich-quick ways. I asked him where he got the video from and he said he downloaded it from the internet.’’

He added that after he was convinced with the plan, Mustaqeem asked him to follow him to where they would buy other ingredients to use for the money ritual apart from a human head as the instructor directed on the material downloaded online.

Majekodunmi said, “On the day he was to be killed, Sofiat insisted that she must visit me. Due to her insistence, I accepted and she came. Immediately she arrived, I informed Mustaqeem and he quickly rushed to my house.

The three of us were inside the room before Mustaqeem called me outside and whispered into my ear that we should kill Sofiat on that day and cut off her head since we had got the ingredients we needed for a money ritual.

I was afraid but he calmed me down. He told me that we would be wealthy and let go of our past.

Majekodunmi said he executed the heinous crime after he had a sexual intercourse with the deceased.

He said, “Sofiat called for help when she was struck with a cutlass. It was sudden and prompt. She never expected such a treatment from me that just sexual intercourse with her and also from her ex-boyfriend.

To be honest with you, when we struck her with a cutlass, Sofiat struggled with us before she succumbed to death. Blood gushed out when I severed her head.’’

“I went inside to meet Sofiat. We made love. After lovemaking, I sat on her back and played with her hands. Suddenly, Mustaqeem came inside.

He held a cutlass and smashed it on her neck and blood started gushing.

Sofiat struggled to death. I tried to stop Mustaqeem but he was too fast. I finished the job by cutting off her head.”