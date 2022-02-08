Critics punch holes in Sanwo Olu gesture to 2 out- of -School girls

Taken 2 Children out of 13 million estimated out of school child deserve no applause. It call for a somber reflection and quick reaction from our leaders less the future of next generation not be in jeopardy

This is not a good move for the governor. It’s akin to a scripted movie. Put in place policies that will ensure all have access to education, not this type of for the camera.

“Poorly Scripted, poorly Directed and poorly Acted.

“The whole shit looks like an arranged meet. How can a serving governor meet 2 kids alone, his usual crowd of official booth lickers not around.

Another strong view on the trending issue says “The concept of free education has been Bastardised in Lagos especially..who told you primary and secondary education is free in Lagos?

“Maybe those of us that experienced it should explain what is free education . During Jakande UPN we were given Text books, note books and writing materials that was free education.

You will not believe it, there are tens of thousands of them in rich Lagos alone.

“Let the governor declare free and compulsory education up to SS3 as well as build more schools in overpopulated and new settlements in Lagos

Knocking Sanwoolu’s gesture to the two out of school girls, another public affairs analyst said,

“It’s a good gesture but , the State should have a holistic, strategic approach to dealing with this matter. Otherwise, it’s basically populism and the timing puts the act in political advertising context.

Whatever is the motive, the girls are blessed. They are fortunate and their lives will never remain the same.