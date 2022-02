Egba Muslim in Abeokuta on Monday, February 7, 2022. has given Sanusi Lamido a new title, ‘Emir of Nigeria’

HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II received it at the Special reception for the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by the Egba Muslim in Abeokuta on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Sanusi was given the new title, ‘Emir of Nigeria’ by Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi at the reception for his patriotism and exemplary leadership style in the Caliphate.