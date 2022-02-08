Egyptian Goalkeeper’s Secret water bottle revealed!

After the match , Gabaski forgot his bottle on the field .

Many thought it was a winning charm ‘juju’ because he was always cuddling it.

A Journalist took this bottle and discovered that it is not just a water bottle Printed on the bottle is a list of all the Senegal players and the angle they have kicked their last 10 Penalties.

This helped The Egyptian Goalkeeper to know where to dive and as such easily catch a penalty.

He used this bottle against Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal and caught numerous penalties in all these matches.

Can this be cheating of the highest order ? could this be the reason why Egypt was taking very knockout game to Penalties ?

They knew Gabaski had his water bottle to save them.

Interestingly, the bottle of penalty angles failed him at last