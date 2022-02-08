Falana faults Trial of Adedoyin in Abuja, corrects IG, ‘it should be in Osun’

Falana, in a letter addressed to Usman Baba, inspector-general of police, said the suspects should have been charged to court in the jurisdiction where the incident happened — Osun — and not Abuja.

Already there are insinuations that they deliberately took the case to Abuja to turn things upside down.

After all he’s said to be a friend of the vice president.

Based on the complaint of our clients the Nigeria Police Force arrested some of the suspects while others who are currently at large had been declared wanted.

To our utter dismay the arrested suspects have been arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on a 7- count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit improper or indecent interference with the body of the deceased, uttering and intent to destroy evidence under the Penal Code.

However, as all the aforesaid criminal offences were said to have been committed at Ile-Ife you will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun state.

Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same with a view to filing relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.

Having demonstrated professionalism and unusual courage in the handling of the investigation of the case we are confident that you will not hesitate to accede to our request in the interest of justice. Otherwise, we shall not hesitate to institute legal proceedings to compel you to ensure that the criminal proceedings are instituted pursuant to the Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State.