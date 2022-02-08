IKUFORIJI honours late SHITTA-BEY at eighth day prayer

Rt. Hon. Sabit Adeyemi Ikuforiji, the three terms former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, was one of the dignitaries that were present at the eighth day prayer of Late Hon Abdullateef Abiodun Shitta-Bey, at Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.

Other lawmakers present at the occasion are; Hon (Dr.) AbdulRazaq Mobolaji Balogun, Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, , Hon Olarenwaju Sunmi Odesanya, General Secretary , APC Lagos State, Hon Tajudeen Agoro, President Eko Club, Hon Babasola Senbanjo and Hon Ademoye.

Late Abdullateef Abiodun Shitta-Bey was a one-term member of the 5th Legislative Assembly ( 2003-2007) of Lagos State House of Assembly. He died on Sunday, January 30, 2022.