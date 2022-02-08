Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Inspiring story of Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane” “I left without telling anyone, apart from my best friend. I walked for a long time to meet up with a friend who loaned me some money so that I could take the bus to Dakar. I was welcomed by a family who I did not know. I immediately took part in training sessions at recognised teams.

There were 200 or 300 youngsters who were waiting in line for their chance, it started badly for me because when I presented myself, I was laughed at. I did not look like a footballer. I was wearing pants that looked nothing like football shorts. And my football boots were completely shredded on the sides and had been repaired by me with the wire the best I could.

Those who oversaw the trials would look at me with a bizzare facial expression: ‘You really want to become a footballer?’ I understood them but I did not have a choice. As I was not that bad, they took me. That was the beginning of my adventure. and Now iam Champions of Africa ”

