Inspiring story of Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane” “I left without telling anyone, apart from my best friend. I walked for a long time to meet up with a friend who loaned me some money so that I could take the bus to Dakar. I was welcomed by a family who I did not know. I immediately took part in training sessions at recognised teams.

There were 200 or 300 youngsters who were waiting in line for their chance, it started badly for me because when I presented myself, I was laughed at. I did not look like a footballer. I was wearing pants that looked nothing like football shorts. And my football boots were completely shredded on the sides and had been repaired by me with the wire the best I could.

Those who oversaw the trials would look at me with a bizzare facial expression: ‘You really want to become a footballer?’ I understood them but I did not have a choice. As I was not that bad, they took me. That was the beginning of my adventure. and Now iam Champions of Africa ”