Obi Cubana joins the ongoing Road Construction competition among wealthy Ndi ANAMBRA in their various communities

To God be the Glory, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu okpataozuora 1 Of Oba and President of Cubana group has constructed the road from Afor Oba old road to new road single handedly.

In Anambra, most individuals are no more waiting for the govt to build their community roads, they are now doing it on their own with their hard-earned money.