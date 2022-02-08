Panics as NIMC Portal hitch enters 8th day, Hacked Or Down ? FG Speaks Out

The technical hitch in the National Identity Number verification portal of the National Identity Management Commission has yet to be resolved about eight days after the unfortunate development.

Some are thinkingit is sabotage, while other feel, it could be the work of hackers.

But the government had said “NIMC has gone to great lengths to ensure the nation’s database is adequately secured and protected especially given the spate of cyber-attacks on networks across the world.

“Over the years, through painstaking efforts, NIMC has built a robust and credible system for Nigeria’s identity database.

“The Commission and its infrastructure are certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard which is revalidated annually.”

Clearing the air, NIMC statement partly read, “The National Identity Management Commission wishes to inform the public that its servers were not breached but are fully optimised at the highest international security levels as the custodian of the mod important national database for Nigeria.

Due to the National Identity Management Commission’s NIN Verification Service’s unavailability, mobile subscribers attempting to complete SIM swaps across the country have been unable to do so (NVS). In response to user complaints, MTN Nigeria stated that the “NIMC application is currently unavailable.”

Thousands of telecommunication subscribers nationwide seeking to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module cards or acquire new lines temporarily were left stranded, following the technical glitch in the NIMC portal that has grounded SIM-related services.

The affected NIMC portal enables telecom firms, the Nigerian Immigration Service, banks, and other organisations to verify the National Identity Number of their customers before attending to them, in line with the Federal Government’s directive.

The hitch affecting the NIMC’s NIN portal was caused by a technical problem with the Hosting Service Platform of Galaxy Backbone Limited, a Federal Government agency that provides Information and Communications Technology services.

Among other services, Galaxy Backbone is also mandated to manage the Internet facilities and websites of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government

A reliable source informed that many MDAs were also affected by the platform service breakdown.