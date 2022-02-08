Reactions as Adedoyin rides SUV to Court for trial

A big man, ADEDOYIN involved in a murder case( simpering chap in the picture with VP YEMI OSIBAJO) was brought to court by the police in a shiny SUV , looking quite dapper and very free, with police men in tow acting more like body guards .

Commenting on what happened at the court, an eyewitness said,

“Definitely, Adedoyin is not in custody, he is in his house. He came to the court in his SUV!!!

“Also please note that the Police is not making any references to Raheem Adedoyin who led a group of staff that buried Timothy with all his belongings.

On the picture, a Lawyer reason : But all should understand this picture were snapped before the incident.

Osinbajo is not a prophet to have known adedoyin was a Ritualist (as claimed).

You must have personally taken pictures with one or two criminal before , that doesn’t mean you aided them or in support of what they do.

Let’s understand this issues better.

A murder was commited in Adedoyin’s hotel in Ile – Ife , Osun State , trial is now to be conducted in Abuja? .

Why is he being tried in Abuja? Are there no courts in of competent jurisdiction in that state where the alleged crime was committed?

Recently, Alhaji Hamzat who said he will continue until justices is done.

“I just received a court order from Oshogbo High Court to stay away from TIMOTHY/ Adedoyin case.

I can only do my pushing and demand for justice underground not on my Radio or my social media again.

He added “Nigeria and intimidation and where killers/ criminal get away because of their political influence and power over the ordinary Nigerian