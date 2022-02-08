US embassies announce 140,000 visa windfall for nurses

US embassies have started issuing visas and green cards in their thousands to nurses and other professionals who are ready to relocate to that country.

Pandemic-weary US hospitals are having shortages of nurses as many have quit or retired, and many schools are not graduating enough nurses to fill the gap.

Over 140,000 green cards are up for grabs this year, officials say.

The reason is that US consulates which were closed down during the pandemic were not issuing visas to relatives of American citizens and, according to the law, these slots were not used now get transferred to workers which are eligible.

According to Amy L. Erlbacher, an immigration attorney in Omaha, Nebraska, she has seen more demand for foreign nurses in two years than the rest of her career for 18 years.

And in 2022, more nurses will get approved to come, she said, as long as US embassy offices can process all the applications. Erlbacher said the US have double the number of visas it had available for many years.

That is kind of temporarily creating a very open situation, she said.

Hospitals in the US are having shortage of nurses and are struggling because of the worsened pandemic which has led many nurses to retire or leave their jobs due to burnout.