Call for probe of bad fuel in circulation increases

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, Ibrahim Rafsanjani, has said this issue of contaminated fuel in is scandalous to Nigeria, calling on the anti-corruption agencies in the country to investigate the matter.

He said, “I think this is an indictment on the NNPC, the sole importer of petroleum in Nigeria. They must be made to account for how it happened. Taxpayers’ money is used to import this petrol. This also goes to show the poor regulatory and supervision mechanism.”

“How do you end up buying adulterated fuel of that magnitude? Those are questions begging for answers. The president must intervene, heads must roll. It is quite painful in the age of the way we do things in this country.” a concern citizen said.

Another said :Can I know how many people will be fired or has been fired?

Do we have SON at the Ports?

Do you just offload the ships and start filling the trucks?

What happened to testing on arrival?

Testing by our agents on loading abroad?

oversights authorities have been compromised… everything goes in this country, if not, some people need to be punished and expunged from the system.

“A nation that cannot run nor maintain refineries and still not capable of successfully importing the fuel needed in the country.

The suppliers could have supplied them with ordinary water and the bastards won’t know the difference especially when it has to do with kick-backs and back-hand dealings!

A friend just reported to me that his brand new car now appears to be damaged because of these morons