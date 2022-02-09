Panic as Contaminated Fuel knock Engines

Fear of purchasing fuel that may knock vehicle engine is getting pervasive among motorists, as many are now selective of where to buy.

Experts have revealed that Knocking of Engines occurs when fuel burns unevenly in your engine’s cylinders. When cylinders have the correct balance of air and fuel, fuel will burn in small, regulated pockets instead of all at once. …

Engine knocking happens when fuel burns unevenly and those shocks go off at the wrong time…the noise occurs when fuel burns unevenly and interrupts the flow of the engine’s rotations.

Aside from the huge adverse environmental impact of contaminated fuel, the product had already knocked the engines of some motorists.

Who is liable for the cost of replacement of the engines that have knocked? Because the contaminated fuels have negative impact on engines and I heard that the engines of some customers have knocked.”

But when asked if the NNPC would compensate motorists who had already used the contaminated petrol, the spokesperson for oil firm, Garba-Deen Muhammad, declined comments.