Ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, agrees he did fraud, seeks plea bargain

Plea bargain with ICPC would mean: “Yes, I agree that I am a thief but I don’t want to go to jail. Let us discuss how I would return what I stole.

that is the situation with former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, who has opted for a plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, in the alleged fraud suit preferred against him.

The development occurred on Tuesday shortly after the matter was called for trial commencement before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Ojerinde, through his new counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku, SAN, pleaded with Justice Egwuatu to give him 24 hours to settle himself with ICPC through plea bargain instead of formal trial.

It would be recalled that Ojerinde is standing trial over alleged N5 billion fraud.

Ishyaku told the court that his client preferred out-of-court settlement known as plea bargain to resolve the matter.

According to him, the trial could commence if, after 24 hours, the matter could not be resolved.

“My lord, our plea is that we (should) be given 24 hours to explore the possibility of plea bargain to resolve this matter and we ask that the trial be adjourned for the period to enable us come up with our terms of settlement,” he said.

The lawyer to ICPC, Ebenezer Sogunle, did not object to the request.

He, however, said that the trial would proceed in case the plea bargain failed.

The judge fixed Wednesday for report of the plea bargain to be presented.

The ICPC had, on July 8, 2021, arraigned the former JAMB Registrar on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

He was said to have committed the offence during his tenure as registrar of the National Examination Council, NECO, and JAMB.

Ojerinde, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was later admitted to bail in the sum of N200 million.