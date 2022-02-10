New Masquerade actor, Romanus ‘Natty’ Amuta, dies at 79

Veteran actor, Romania Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’ in the foremost soap, ‘New Masquerade’ is dead.

The New Masquerade was one of the most popular soaps of the 1980s.

Amuta died on February 9, 2022 at the age of 79 after a protracted sickness.

The first son of the deceased, Chukwuma Amuta confirmed the death of the veteran Nollywood actor in a telephone interview in Enugu.

Amuta described the actor as a caring father who did his best to raise his children.

“Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness,” he said.

The deceased hailed from Ukana in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry.

Amuta also acted in some Nollywood movies including Lion Finger in 2003, Eagles Bride in 2005 and Ijele in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Cordelia and six children.