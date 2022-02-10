Ogun Poly Student jail 7 mths for Yahoo Yahoo

A student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun state has been sentenced to seven months imprisonment for impersonation.

The convict, identified as Adebowale Babatunde Ismail, studies Computer Science.

The Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of the 24-year-old student.

Ismail was arraigned before Uche Agomoh of the federal high court, Ibadan, Oyo state for criminal impersonation.

The offence is contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the same Act.

The defendant was said to have fraudulently represented himself as Annabel Torrens to one John Dauherty through an email address: dsprinklse@gmail.com in order to take advantage of his victim.

Upon his arraignment, he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

In view of the guilty plea, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, the prosecution counsel, reviewed the facts of the case and prayed the court to convict and sentence Adebowale as charged.

Agomoh, after listening to both parties, convicted and sentenced the defendant to seven months imprisonment.

He also ordered that the convict pay the sum of N1.4 million in restitution and forfeit one Toyota Rav 4 SUV and an iPhone 11pro mobile phone to the federal government.