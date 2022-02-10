Religion in politics ? Pastor Ighodalo reveals Why Tinubu Cannot Succeed Buhari

The Senior Pastor of the Trinity House, a non-denominational Christian centre headquartered in Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has said a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu can not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He said;

“Tinubu is my personal friend, as a person, I love him very much, he has been very kind to me, he is a good man, but leadership today in Nigeria is greater than any personal ambition, the kind of leader we want is not someone who says being president has been my life ambition, no, you must do better than that.

What are you offering the people? What are you giving the people, where are you taking them to, do you have the interest of the people at heart?

Or you are just trying to put on your CV that you became president of Nigeria?

We don’t have time for that anymore in Nigeria, we want people who really want to serve the people, people who are really ready to lay themselves down for the people, people who have vision for Nigeria, people who are bold enough to take the right decision and not going to offer us on the altar of politics and compromise us just because they want something or the other and take us back to square one again and we are suffering all over the place.

I am looking for that righteous person who is ready to stop all these corrupt practices and not dashing people money, but using the money to educate them, build schools, hospital and laying infrastructures.

What drives an economy is production, the ability to transform raw materials into finished goods. When you continue producing, there will be more than enough for everybody to consume.

We want leaders that will encourage production, it means that the constitution of Nigeria must be changed and fashioned in such a way that there can be complete production of all the resources of Nigeria.”