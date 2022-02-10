Tragedy! OAU student dies, as Soakaway collapses under her feet

Another avoidable death has occurred at Obafemi Awolowo University, ile – Ife (OAU)

On Wednesday, a part two student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, died after she fell into a soak pit, also known as soakaway .

Heritage Ajibola, the Linguistics and African Languages student who accidentally fell into the soakaway at Bver Hostel, Maintenance Hostels.

Heritage was said to be packing her clothes that she had washed earlier when she suddenly slipped into the septic tank in the hostel where students are allegedly asked to pay as much as N200, 000 for a bed space.

“It was at one of the private hostels in the Students Village, popularly referred to as Maintenance.

“The students’ village is University property, developed by private developers, on a build and run arrangement.

First hand account revealed , that soakaway had been left unattended for a long time and students had complained about how dangerous it is leaving it in the state it was before that student fell inside on Wednesday evening.

Also heard that is the location where clothes drying lines are installed.

The students said, It was a death caused by some people’s carelessness.

” And at the end of the day, if the students are moved into anger, they would be talking of students’ excess.

That property though developed by private interests belongs to the university. Parents take accommodation there, at exorbitant rates, because the university has a say in how it is managed.

Commenting, a parent says “This incident is another proof of how the university administration has been incapable of diligently performing its duties and meeting obligations.

” It means nobody does any safety checks in a place we are convinced our children are safe in.

“And the university has been fast enough to issue a statement and commiserate with parents and friends of the deceased few hours after the needless death.

” Another family thrown into mourning. A mother, a father somewhere thrown into sorrow.