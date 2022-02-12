Another ritual killings in Ogun !..Boyfriend’s pal cut 22- yr- old gal to pieces

Ife-Oluwa, a 22 year old lady, YOU NEWS gathered was called on phone by a lady who identified herself as a friend of her boyfriend.

The caller had asked Ife to meet her somewhere at Leme Abeokuta. Ifeoluwa told a friend at her Obantoko shop that she was scared and that she didn’t know most places in Abeokuta.

The friend advised her not to go if she was feeling uneasy but she insisted on going because she had a dispute with her boyfriend and was hoping the woman who called did so in order to settle the dispute.

She eventually arrived Leme Abeokuta and that was the last day she was seen.

Unknown to her, the woman who called and described the location to her was allegedly working in collaboration with her boyfriend. It was gathered that the woman’s husband is an herbalist.

Other tenants at the couple’s rented apartment in Leme, Abeokuta started perceiving some ugly odour from the couple’s room which raised their suspicion but the couple were not at home to confirm. When the couple eventually came back late on Friday, around 11pm and they opened their room, it was discovered that the head, hands and intestine of Ifeoluwa have been removed while the remaining part of the body was tucked in a container in their room.

The Baale of the community said the couple have been handed over to the police while the remains of Ifeoluwa has been deposited in a mortuary .

Interestingly, Men of Ogun State police Command on Saturday 12th of February 2022, had arrested Kehinde Oladimeji m’ 43years and his wife Adejumoke Raji 35 for been in possession of fresh different human parts of Ifeoluwa .

The couple who are residents of no.72 MKO Abiola way Leme Abeokuta were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by one chief Moshood Ogunwolu, the Baale of Leme Community who reported that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju who is a co tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

Upon the complaint, the DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle quickly led his detectives to the scene where search was conducted.

On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different parts of human being was discovered in the room, and the couple were promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael who they claimed resided in Adatan area of Abeokuta.

All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

It will be recalled that a dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area at Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago, it is not yet clear whether the parts is that of the found body or not .

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the state criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP vowed that anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.