3-storey Building Collapses in Lagos, 3 corpses dug out from rubbles, others trapped

Three persons were confirmed dead and about four others including a security guard and construction workers were reportedly trapped on Saturday after a three-storey building under construction on Akanbi Crescent, in the Yaba area of Lagos collapsed.

It was learnt that a worker, identified only as Sunday, was rescued from the rubble.

The incident, which occurred around 3.30 pm, was coming barely three months after a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, owned by the late Managing Director, Fourscore Heights Limited, Femi Osibona, collapsed, trapping over 50 persons.

More than 40 persons, including Osibona, his personal assistant, Onyinye Enekwe, and friend, Wale Bob-Oseni, were killed.

A preliminary report had blamed the Ikoyi incident on violation of the approved building plan initially designed as eight storeys and poor quality of concrete materials.

Some residents and eyewitnesses, who spoke to one of our correspondents on the Yaba building collapse, also fingered compromise in the quality of the materials.

About an hour after the collapse, our correspondent reports that first responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations.

So far, it is still unclear the number of people trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building.

Sunday, one of the survivors, explained that the building had shown signs of distress and he reported it to his boss. He said the boss told him and other workers to ignore the signs and keep working.