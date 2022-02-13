Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ex-Zamfara Gov. Yari, Critically ill, Flown To U.K In Wheelchair

February 13, 2022

Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, has been flown to the United Kingdom in a wheelchair.

Yari was in a bad shape medically when he was brought to the airport ahead of the six-hour-long flight to the UK on a British Airways aircraft.

“Yari is flying to UK on British Airways flight for a medical trip. He was even brought in a wheelchair,” a source at the airport confirmed to SaharaReporters on Saturday morning.

The 54-year-old politician was governor of Zamfara State from May 2011 to May 2019.

In April 2021, Yari was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged illegal financial dealings and misappropriation of funds.

Before then in February of that year, he was also grilled by EFCC operatives in Lagos after which the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of funds belonging to him domiciled in Zenith and Polaris banks.

Among alleged financial infractions against Yari include the sum of $56,056.75 reportedly lodged in his account with Polaris Bank; N12.9m, N11.2m, $303m, N217,388.04 and $311.8m said to be kept in different Zenith Bank accounts in his name and companies.

