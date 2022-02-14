Igboho Files $1 Million Suit Against Benin Republic For Unlawful Detention

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has filed a $1 million suit against Republic of Benin before the Community Court of Justice, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as cost of general damages for each day he has spent in incarceration in the country.

Igboho, through his lawyer, Mr Tosin Ojaomo, also asked for a declaration of court that Benin’s actions regarding his unlawful, arbitrary arrest and detention, violating his freedom of movement, his right to an unbiased trial within a reasonable time, violated his right to dignity as a person.

The order being sought, according to Igboho’s counsel, is pursuant to Article 59 of Rules of Procedure, an Expedited Procedure and Hearing, regarding the imprisonment and release of his client.

Igboho after being raided at his Soka Ibadan home on July 1, 2021, by operatives of the Department of State Services had escaped to Benin Republic en route Germany, but was arrested by the operatives of the Brigade Criminelle on July 19, 2021.

Ojaomo in the application dated February 10, 2022, sought for an order for the immediate and unconditional release of Igboho along with his Nigerian passport pending litigation and determination on damages.