Makinde Announces New Olubadan Today, recomends Ibadan succession Syle to others

Younews Ng February 14, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 56 Views

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he will announce the new Olubadan of Ibadan land on Monday

Makinde made this known on Saturday.

He spoke at the 40-day funeral reception for the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

Makinde has, however, said he will announce the new Olubadan on Monday after receiving a letter from the Olubadan-in-Council.

He said that the Ibadan traditional system is a reference for other towns, villages and cities in the country to emulate due to its democratic nature.

“I have received a letter from the Olubadan-in-Council.

Present at the event included Deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, former Governor of the state, Senator Rasidi Ladoja and Senator representing Oyo South, Dr. Kola Balogun among others.

