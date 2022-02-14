Tinubu reveals what he told Buhari recently

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday revealed how he had told President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to succeed him in 2023 but was not ready to offend him.

He said this in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, during a meeting with the state’s first class and paramount rulers as part of ongoing consultations on his presidential ambitions in 2023.

“The people say I should run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria this time.” I explained to them that we had elected someone to that position, and I didn’t want to rip the carpet from under his feet. “I told the president I wanted to take your place, but I didn’t want to anger you.” I told President Obama that I wanted to walk in his shoes but not on his toes. As the most powerful citizen, I should begin my campaign by alerting you (Buhari), and he urged me to inform the entire world, which I did,” Tinubu stated.