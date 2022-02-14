Veteran Actor, Tafa Oloyede, Buried In Ede, How he actually died ?

The body of the late Yoruba actor, John Adewuni (popularly called Tafa Oloyede) has been laid to rest in his home town of Ede, Osun on Friday February, 11th

Adewuni died at his residence in Osogbo on February 1, at the age of 69.

But surprisingly he was confirmed dead on Tuesday.

The Ede, Osun State-born actor, who ventured into acting in 1974, died after a brief illness.

He displayed no signs of ill health when he attended the annual general meeting of Bigscreen Entertainment on January 16, in Ibadan.

The veteran actor, who came into the limelight in 1974 under the tutelage of the late theatre icon, Oyin Adejobi, had featured in several movies, including Akanji Oniposi, Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Orogun and Ekuro Oloja, among others.

At the funeral and thanksgiving service organised at Iroyin Ayo Baptist Church, Iseki Akala, Ede, the presiding pastor, Rev. Gbenga Olorode, said the lives of human beings on earth are very short.

Adewuni’s body was finally laid in grave and burial at 3:25p.m, at the Iroyin Ayo Baptist Church cemetery