Was Tinubu’s backside wet ? Suffering from urinary ailment ?

Curiously a public affairs commentator , Farooq Kperogi said, Tinubu is sick, very sick!

“When I read about the widely circulated scatological disaster that allegedly happened to Tinubu when he flew to Minna on January 20 to seek IBB’s blessings for his presidential run, I dismissed it as probably a made-up anecdote by his political opponents.

Then came the video of Tinubu in what appears like a mortifying urinary calamity at the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland on Saturday, and there’s now no doubt that Tinubu is way sicker than we ever thought–and than Buhari has ever been. In a serious country, this should put paid to his presidential ambitions.

I hope his wife– and people who truly love him– will be kind enough to advise him to stop subjecting himself to further public humiliation by giving up his presidential ambition and going to take care of his health. I may die before him, but Aso Rock is not a hospice.

I sincerely feel sorry for the man, but I’m even more sorry for a country that considers someone like that as an option to be president.”

But is it true ?

On Saturday, the National Leader and presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Ogun State to seek the support of the royal fathers.

Precisely at the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, where he went to seek royal blessing on his presidential ambition was a video recorded and picture captured.

By Sunday, the video and picture which his Campaign Group tagged “photoshopped” surfaced on social media and went viral.

The video and photo showed the lower side of Tinubu’s backside wet. This provided the leverage for the speculation that he is suffering from a urinary ailment.

But his Support Group through his Director Media and Publicity Biodun Ajiboye came up with the statement below titled “EVILDOERS, DESTROYERS OF DESTINY ARE AT IT AGAIN”

“The success Asiwaju Tinubu recorded at these high-level visitations to top traditional rulers had again led enemies of progress, the brewers of hate, discord and disharmony to script a dirty tale to discredit this awesome outing. This time it is that he wetted his dress!

“Assuming without conceding that is the case, so is it the back of his knees that would be wet and not the bum area? So if he wetted his babariga, he would not cover it and would still move to be flat to greet the Awujale of Ijebuland in the full glare of everyone present? It was the usual photoshop manipulations and shallow mental agility that pushed them to dispense a feeble narrative that made no iota of sense.

“Yet as their video showed, it was after their wetting incident that he went ahead and prostrated to Kabiyesi.

“This is another distraction, no amount of distractions or attempts to discredit Asiwaju will work to remove the wall from his political wind.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has declared his interest in the presidential race. He has his legs on the throttle. There is no going back.

“We appeal to Nigerian to ignore the evil-minded machinations and assure Nigerians that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is healthy and strong enough to undertake the responsibilities involved in the expected rigours of campaigns and politicking when the time comes.”