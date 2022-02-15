Beggar caught with N500,000, $100… detained

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 15, 2022

A beggar, Hadiza Ibrahim, has been arrested in Abuja with cash sums of N500,000

The discovery threw residents into confusion.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Social and Development Secretariat, Shaka Sunday, confirmed that the woman was in the agency’s custody at the Bwari area council.

He said the suspect had yet to explain how she came about the money found on her.

Sunday said, “We caught the woman with $100 and N500,000.

“The lady is still in our centre in Bwari. She is undergoing profiling because she has not been able to give us all the relevant information and how she came about the money.”

