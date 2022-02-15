Teacher who flog 9 mths old baby to death arrested, autopsy awaited

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 15, 2022

Delta State Police Command has paraded the owner of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School and her son for allegedly flogging a 19-month-old pupil to death in Asaba, the state capital.

The proprietress’ son, Emeka Nwogbo, 24, who was a teacher at the school, reportedly flogged the toddler, Obina Udeze, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, as the victim sustained serious injuries on his back. He later died in a hospital.

While parading the suspects on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Ali, stated that the command was awaiting the result of an autopsy test on the corpse.

He said, “On February 10, the command received information on how the child was manhandled.

“The mother said she took the child to the school very healthy, but when she brought him back, she noticed that the child was sick with several marks of cane on his body.

“On Saturday, around 9.30am, the boy died at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Investigation is ongoing and we are waiting for the autopsy result.”

