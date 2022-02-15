Things fall apart as Aregbesola openly criticise Tinubu, says, God ‘ll strike him down…!

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, lambasted his erstwhile political leaders and associates.

The former governor spoke in the Ijebu Jesa area of Osun State while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election in the state.

Aregbesola, who was governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018, declared that enough is enough for the politics of godfatherism and enthronement by treacherous leaders who equated themselves to the status of a god.

The 64-year-old minister said he trusted APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, but the ex-governor of Lagos State repaid him with betrayal.

We followed and served this leader with all our might. In fact, our loyalty to him had caused some people to start wondering if we were no longer Muslims. But we were with him and served him according to the admonition of our forefathers, who said when serving anyone, we should do so with sincerity and loyalty; that if you regard anyone as your principal, you must serve him wholeheartedly.

There’s no one here, who did not suffer with us. That’s the summary of my submission; that they have returned to where they’ve always belonged, and to also return the party to where it should be, because we had hitherto followed the instructions of our leader, whom we thought was true to type. They would not join a party that is not theirs.

“Sadly, we didn’t know that while we wished him well, he didn’t think good of us. However, because we placed him higher than where he ordinarily should be, he started to think he is our god. Unfortunately, for him, we had sworn to God that whoever compares himself to him, we’d beg Him to bring down such a fellow

Aregbesola accused Tinubu; a former APC interim chairman and ex-governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, of foisting the current governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people, against popular will.

Aregbesola and Tinubu had been decade-long political associates. The former was Director of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation who drove the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu in 1999 and also ensured Tinubu’s return to office in 2003. Aregbesola was also Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure while Tinubu was Lagos governor.

Many keen observers had watched suspiciously the worsening relationship between Tinubu and Aregbesola. The minister was not seen visiting Tinubu in London when he was hospitalised for over three months for knee surgery and when over 100 notable politicians turned the APC leader’s London home to a Mecca of sorts in 2021. Also, Aregbesola has not been seen associating himself with the 2023 presidential ambition of Tinubu