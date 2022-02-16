Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Abba Kyari’s Police partner, a.k.a ‘Too Much Money’ escapes arrest, Flees Nigeria

February 16, 2022

Abba Kyari’s Police partner, ASP JOHN UMORU alias ‘Too Much Money’ has Flete Nigeria !

YOU NEWS learnt he was tipped off by a compromised Narcotic Agent attached to Akanu Ibiam International Airport ahead of impending arrest

A member of Inspector General Intelligence Response Team .He was reportedly sighted in United Arab Emirates

Nigeria Police have notified INTERPOL to effect arrest of the suspect

He is said to be Abba Kyari’s Most Trusted Cocaine Trafficking police partner.

Identified as ‘Brain behind’ sharing ratio of all drugs seized in any IGP IRT raid

For now, NDLEA is still grilling Kyari ..and has sets up discreet investigation to expose Narcotic officers on payroll of drug couriers

NDLEA have said “we ha e In our custody since 14th February 2022, undergoing grilling are: DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspr. Simon Agrigba, John Nuhu while ASP John Umoru (is at large), Meaning we are making moves to
have him arrested and brought to justice”.

