Davido releases list of beneficiaries of N250m donation

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has fulfilled his promise to donate N250 million to 292 orphanages.

The music star, today, released the list of 292 orphanages that benefited from the donation.

Davido had raised the as part of his birthday celebration in November 2021.

In a statement signed by the singer on Tuesday, he revealed that the money had been disbursed.

Davido, however, thanked those who contributed to the fund and the committee that oversaw the disbursement of the funds.

The statement reads, “As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages. I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.

“So far, the total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.

“As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends and family an update in this regard.”

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that made this possible, the committee of high calibre and principled people who dedicated their time to ensure this task was expeditiously carried out, my wonderful family, friends and well-wishers. Thank you for your continuous support and love.”