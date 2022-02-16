Dwarf Daughter of Property Investor Millonaire finds love, marries

She is a 34 years old woman born with growth disorder.

Her name is Sharon Ndlovu, she is a daughter of Property Investor millionaire Jabulani Samson Ndlovu. She met her soulmate Lindani Majola on Facebook, they had few chats and she deposited him money to visit her.

Their love love developed at a fast pace. She even bought him a car (Nissan NP200) to help him look for a job.

She is currently pregnant, the love birds are expecting their first born child.

What’s stopping you from enjoying life like Sharon and Lindani?