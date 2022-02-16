Dwarf Daughter of Property Investor Millonaire finds love, marries

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng February 16, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Wedding

She is a 34 years old woman born with growth disorder.

Her name is Sharon Ndlovu, she is a daughter of Property Investor millionaire Jabulani Samson Ndlovu. She met her soulmate Lindani Majola on Facebook, they had few chats and she deposited him money to visit her.

Their love love developed at a fast pace. She even bought him a car (Nissan NP200) to help him look for a job.

She is currently pregnant, the love birds are expecting their first born child.

