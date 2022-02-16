“Fashola, Ambode, Aregbesola All Cannot Be Wrong About Tinubu”

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Board, Prof Sam Amadi has said that former Governor of Lagos State must watch whatever he does that make all his associates part ways with him.

Amadi, while commenting on a social media post on Tuesday said that all those who had parted ways with Tinubu could not all be wrong.

The latest of Tinubu’s loyalists who have opened up against the former Governor is Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, at a political gathering in Osun on Monday, said he blindly followed Tinubu when he was ignorant of his equation of himself with God.

A social media user had accused Aregbesola of betraying his “god” to which Amadi responded, “Hmmm this god should try and behave well so he does not lose all his worshippers.”

He had added that most people around Tinubu had left him.

He said there must be something that is a common factor among all the loyalists.

He wrote “Uche Nnadozie I don’t know. Fashola complained, Fayemi complained, Aregbesola complained, Ambode, Ojudu. Haba. There must be something”