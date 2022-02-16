Fellow driver says hopelessness made pal sets self ablaze after LASTMA seized vehicle

A driver, Wadada has revealed that arrests by government officials in Lagos spell debt, hopelessness and frustration, because the fines for offences are killing, not punitive.

He must have thought about so many things before concluding, this is the end of the road.

“I don’t blame the bus driver for setting fire on himself because it was as if he had lost his job. LATSMA officials are treating us like slaves.

“They arrest us at any slightest mistake. As they are chasing us like cats pursuing mouse, so also are motor touts and Local Government officials chasing us up and down.

” They extort us without mercy. How much do we make? We will buy fuel, return money to the vehicle owners and how much is left for us to share? We are appealing to the State Government to wade into the matter and save us from the hands of traffic managers in Lagos

In the Ajao Estate area of Lagos a bus driver earlier set himself ablaze to prevent officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) from seizing his vehicle.

The driver was arrested for alleged traffic offences and the traffic officers were about to take the vehicle away when the driver poured fuel on his body and set himself ablaze.

It was gathered that while the man was burning in the fire, other drivers, conductors and other sympathisers, including street urchins started throwing pebbles and other dangerous weapons at the traffic officers while others were trying to put out the fire on the burning man.

A witness, John Opalaudu, said there was heavy fighting between drivers and LASTMA officials which caused heavy traffic and pandemonium as motorists abandoned their vehicles while commuters scamper for safety.

It was not confirmed whether the driver died but Opalaudu said that he was rushed to the hospital,” but I don’t think he will survive the burns. The damage done on him was colossal”.