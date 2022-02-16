Many allegations against police anger IGP disbands all IRS Squads

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad across the country.

This comes a day after the arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, and others by authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug dealings.

The action by the IGP must have been informed by the serial indictments of some members of the special squads on corrupt practices and other acts of malfeasance.

In one of those embarrassing developments, Kyari was on Monday, February 14, handed over to the NDLEA by the Police, few hours after he was declared wanted by the anti-narcotic agency.

Other suspects declared wanted with Kyari, were also turned in to NDLEA. They were; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu.