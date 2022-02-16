Petrol Sells for N400 per litre As Scarcity bites Harder

Black marketers record business boom while more filling stations ‘run out of fuel”

There is still a wide gulf in the market caused by dislocation and mop-up exercise as black marketers began to record business boom selling a liter of petrol freely between N250 and N400 in Lagos and Ogun states.

Curiously, while more petrol stations shut their gates against motorists with explanation that they have run out petrol, the black marketers’ supply is wet with the product.

Filling stations have begun profiteering by selling the product only to black marketers so as to make quick money before the system return to normal.

Most stations are dispensing the product for only the black marketers who, in return, sell to motorists waiting outside the gate.

Meanwhile, the NPA document sighted by Platforms Africa further noted that 18 ships laden with other products are expected to arrive in the country from February 10 to 22. The expected ships contain wheat, fish, sugar, gas, container and cargo.

This corroborated the assurances of the Federal Government, which through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said that at least six vessels were ordered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had arrived in the country.

Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said the vessels came in with 300 million litres of petrol meant to close the gap created by the adulterated petrol withdrawn from depots and filling stations.