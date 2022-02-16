Revealed.. Identity of Military Officer whose N10.9Bn Properties was Seized

His name is Brigadier General Aminu Kano-Maude, a former Director of Finance in the Army Headquarters and a Former Lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU). He died in November, 2019 from Cancer.

So all these time that people were complaining that former President Goodluck Jonathan didn’t buy ammunitions, it was late Brigadier General Aminu Kano who stole all the arms fund and bought over 30 Filling Stations, Buildings and Shopping Plazas all over Nigeria.

It took over 5 years to trace and compile the magnitude of his corruption which is over 20 Billion Naira that is equal to monthly Federal Allocation of at least 5 states in Nigeria combined.

EFCC was able to recover 29 properties worth over 10 Billion Naira and they keep discovering new properties as the time goes by.

The Federal Government didn’t detain or prosecute him because he was from the ruling Fulani Caliphate of Kano Emirates, it was only after he died that the press got wind of the colossal embezzlement and robbery. The EFCC may want to avoid bringing shame to the Fulani Dynasty in Kano.

Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Order was pursuant to a forfeiture application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which had in May 2020 secured the forfeiture of the properties on interim basis.

The court had ordered the publication of notices in national newspapers, inviting persons with interest in the properties to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

With no such interest shown by any entity, Justice Maha on Monday, February 14, 2022, ordered the final forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The 24 properties scattered across Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Cross River States, comprise land, shopping complex, gas station and fuel stations cumulatively valued at N10, 935,000,000.00. (Ten Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million Naira)

The properties are: