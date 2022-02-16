Sammie Okposo Settles With Wife, Celebrates Her On Val’s Day

Sammie Okposo’s recent adulterous act with a lady in the US is not bringing down his marriage..he has apologized and the wife says, ‘ apologies accepted ‘

The gospel musician, Sammie Okposo and his wife, Ozioma are cruising in love again.

On Valentine’s Day, Sammie Okposo wrote:

“My wife my love my friend

my support my co pilot my Queen

Every day with you is vals day

12 years done forever to go’

Recall that the Nigerian gospel singer had apologised on social media to his wife and family for having an extramarital affair which led into pregnancy.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, where he penned the apology.⁣

The Delta State-born singer went on to announce that he’ll be taking a break from the ministry’s work to seek restoration.⁣

“I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people,” he added.⁣

He then tendered an apology to his wife, Ozioma for the disgrace and embarrassment his actions caused.⁣⁣

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life,” he appealed.⁣⁣

Okposo’s apology came barely 24 hours after a lady by the alias African Doll accused him of impregnating her.⁣

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.⁣

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.