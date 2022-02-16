Top PDP woman, 6 others die in auto crash

A top member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has died in a road accident.

Mrs. Yetunde Dada, a former caretaker chairman of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of Ondo State died in a ghastly car accident along Lokoja-Abuja road on her way to Abuja on Tuesday.

She was one of seven people who did not make it out alive from the unfortunate incident.

A few years ago, the former council chairman and a few other party chieftains survived an accident, but they were unfortunate this time.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s state chapter is mourning the loss of one of its members.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei described her death as a rude shock.

The statement reads, The anguish and pain occasioned by this death is indescribable. The torrent of tears since the news broke have been uncontrollable across the length and breadth of Ondo State.

“May God Almighty grant her immediate family, her extended family, the people of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency, and indeed the entire PDP family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”