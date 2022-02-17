Man who poisoned his 11-yr-old twins daughters over witchcraft, to die by hanging

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng February 17, 2022 Crime, Investigation, News Leave a comment 54 Views

A father, Mr Udo Ayanime, has been sentenced to death by a High Court sitting in Akamkpa, Cross River State, for killing his twin daughters, Mfoniso and Emediong.

The convict was said to have accused the 11-year-old victims of witchcraft.

Justice Agnes Onyebueke, who delivered judgement in the matter with suit number HK/6C/2018, said, “Udo’s action is satanic, demonic and beyond human comprehension.”

The judge ruled that the convict “wilfully and gruesomely” murdered his daughters in 2017 after calling them witches.

When cross-examined, the middle-aged man could not defend his action.

He was said to have given the girls a malt drink mixed with acid.

One of the twins died on the spot on January 10, 2017, while the second crawled to the road where a kind-hearted resident picked and took her to a hospital, where she died the following day.

