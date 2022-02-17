Man who poisoned his 11-yr-old twins daughters over witchcraft, to die by hanging

A father, Mr Udo Ayanime, has been sentenced to death by a High Court sitting in Akamkpa, Cross River State, for killing his twin daughters, Mfoniso and Emediong.

The convict was said to have accused the 11-year-old victims of witchcraft.

Justice Agnes Onyebueke, who delivered judgement in the matter with suit number HK/6C/2018, said, “Udo’s action is satanic, demonic and beyond human comprehension.”

The judge ruled that the convict “wilfully and gruesomely” murdered his daughters in 2017 after calling them witches.

When cross-examined, the middle-aged man could not defend his action.

He was said to have given the girls a malt drink mixed with acid.

One of the twins died on the spot on January 10, 2017, while the second crawled to the road where a kind-hearted resident picked and took her to a hospital, where she died the following day.