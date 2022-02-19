25-yr-old OOU Graduate Goes Missing After Visit To Male Friend

Omowunmi Akinwade, a 25-year-old graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, has been reported missing after she reportedly went to visit a male friend in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Omowunmi was said to have left Ago Iwoye after her convocation ceremony at the university on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to visit a friend, but she never arrived.

The last time he spoke to her, according to a male friend named Paul Eto, was when she called to tell him she was close to Sagamu.

He told her the exact intersection to stop at so he could come and pick her up, according to the friend. He later claimed that when she called him six times, his phone was on silent. He also claimed to have called her back, but she did not answer.

He continued to call

ongoing He also alerted her family to the possibility that their daughter had gone missing.

Please contact one of the following numbers if you have any information about her: 0814 352 0277, 08134556942, or 09057381816. Alternatively, go to the nearest police station.