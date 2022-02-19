Aregbesola camp explains off steady defeat in Osun

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state have alleged removal of their names from the party’s register in the ongoing governorship primary of the party.

The aggrieved APC members, who are loyal to Moshood Adeoti, an aspirant, expressed displeasure at ward 15, Oyan, Odo-Otin LGA of the state, on Saturday.

The Osun APC has been divided into two major factions — a development that has created disharmony in the party.

A faction of the party known as the Ileri Oluwa group is loyal to Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor of Osun, who is also contesting for a second term ticket.

The other faction — TOP — is loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior and a former governor of the state, supporting Adeoti, a former secretary to the state government.

The party members claimed that despite having the party’s membership cards, their names were missing on the register at the wards for the primary election