Die is cast, today, in Osun APC, Aregbesola vows to remove Oyetola

It is not yet gubernatorial election in

Osun State .It is time for the All Progressives Congress flag bearer to emerge.

Whoever emerge is more that half way to victory..The opposition is not dynamic !

APC holds its governorship primary on Saturday (today).

The tension is a result of a fierce battle for the sole ticket of the party between the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and a former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti.

Adeoti, a former state chairman of the party, is the anointed candidate of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Ironically, Oyetola was the chief of staff to Aregbesola when the latter served as governor of the state for eight years.

However, the relationship between the governor and the minister has deteriorated to the extent that they now belong to different camps of the party in the state.

Aregbesola has vowed that the incumbent would not be allowed to serve another term.

Also in the race is a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf.