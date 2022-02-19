Dokpesi Is An APC Mole – Wike Attacks AIT Founder, Warns Atiku

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Raymond Aleiro Dokpesi as a ‘mole’ for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, following his alleged attempts to divide the party.

Wike on Thursday in Port Harcourt, revealed that some PDP governors have been inundated with calls following a text message being peddled by Dokpesi that some governors had embarked on a weeklong trip to Europe to determine those who will be the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in 2023.

“I have always said to people in PDP, nobody should cause a division among the governors. We are trying as much as we can to build the party back and see that in 2023 PDP takes over governance. But, I have some suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think , I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

Wike added that he alongside his colleagues have nothing against Dokpesi campaigning for the 2019 PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar but that he should be circumspect and desist from causing mayhem in the party.

“I’ve told Raymond Dokpesi that there is nothing wrong with you preaching for the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa , a very experienced man, an intelligent man, a strategist. But don’t destroy other people because of this. Because when you destroy them it will be difficult for PDP to win election in 2023.”