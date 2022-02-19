Kaduna Imam Dies @ 130, with 26 Children, 290 Grandchildren, Over 200 Great-Grandchildren
February 19, 2022
Sheikh Adam Tahir, the Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State has died at the age of 130 years.
He died on Wednesday evening.
Adjudged to be the oldest Muslim leader up North, Sheikh Tahir was survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.
