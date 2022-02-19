Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Kaduna Imam Dies @ 130, with 26 Children, 290 Grandchildren, Over 200 Great-Grandchildren

Kaduna Imam Dies @ 130, with 26 Children, 290 Grandchildren, Over 200 Great-Grandchildren

February 19, 2022

Sheikh Adam Tahir, the Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State has died at the age of 130 years.

He died on Wednesday evening.

Adjudged to be the oldest Muslim leader up North, Sheikh Tahir was survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.

