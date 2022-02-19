Many burnt beyond recognition inLagos – Ibadan Expressway accident

There was a head-on collision between two vehicles which was a result of route violation and dangerous driving.

Seventeen persons died in the road accident that occurred on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Friday.

The accident involved a truck with the inscription ‘Dangote Floor’.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector, Florence Okpe, confirmed this.

Okpe, however, noted that the total number of people involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained as many got burnt beyond recognition.