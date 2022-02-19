Opinion : LASTMA and LASG Taskforce are the Biggest Extortionists you Can Imagine

If you Visit LASTMA Yards at Sura Lagos Island & Oshodi you’ll Understand.

When I went to get my Lagos State Driver’s License from their Office at Oshodi,

I Saw Officials Sharing Monies Openly,

Some Wanted to Fight, Claiming Some People were Hiding Monies,

The Monies were Wrapped in Rubber Bands & Brought in Poly Bags,

They Shared and Everyone of them there got at Least N15k each.

Another Day I was their Office in Oshodi,

A Female Officer Drove in a New Toyota Venza,

They were Hailing & Congratulating her.

One Baba Said She’s Serious & Hardworking.

He Said her Team Gets at Least 20 Vehicles Daily.

I Offered to Lift that Baba,

I Drove him Home,

We got Talking & he Told me Sanwo-Olu “Put Food” in their Mouths,

He Said Ambode Removed Food from their Tables.

He Said it Costs between N1.3m & N2m getting into LASTMA,

And if One is “Serious & Hardworking” you’ll get Double that Amount in One Year,

He Said all of them do Daily Contribution (Ajoo)

Hardly does any Officer do Ajoo of Less than N10k Daily,

All from People’s Sweat oh.

He Said Every Unit has Target of Vehicles to Catch Daily,

The Minimum is 30 Vehicles Per Day.

Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin has Target of 40 Vehicles Daily,

Iponri has 50,

From Lekki Phase 1 to Ajah has 150,

From Berger to Iyana Oworo has 150,

From Iyana Oworo to Oshodi has 100,

From Ikorodu to Ojota has 100,

From Oshodi to Mile 2 has 50,

From Oshodi to Iyana Ipaja has 50.

Costain, CMS, Bolade & Under Bridge Oshodi, Awolowo Way Ikeja, Obalende,

Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave are the Slaughter Houses.

The Level of Extortion in Lagos is Disheartening,

It is Sad that we have a Governor Overseeing this.

Me.

This is very indicting I think at dis juncture the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Toyin Fayinka and @ GM LASTMA. need to look heavily into this.

I hope Gov. Sanwoolu will read this and do the needful.

@ Daniel Ikechukwu Maduabuchi