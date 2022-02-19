Oxford University Gets First Igbo Language Lecturer

Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha has become the first Igbo language lecturer at Oxford University.

He made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford.

“Our induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

“This became possible in account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time the Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made.”